Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 47.92 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of YZF R15 V3 starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 top variant price is ₹ 1.52 Lakhs.
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Thunder Grey
₹1.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Racing Blue
₹1.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Metallic Red
₹1.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
