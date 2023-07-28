Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 47.92 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres. The price of YZF R15 V3 starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less