Yamaha YZF R15 V3

1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Specs

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 47.92 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 11 ...Read More

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Metallic Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.42s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.93m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.65s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.71s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.40s
Quarter Mile
17.37s @ 118.83kmph
Highway Mileage
47.92 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.67m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.15m
City Mileage
48.75 kmpl
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1
Displacement
155 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Deltabox
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Auxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Yamaha News

Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Tenere 700.
2024 Yamaha Tenere off-road adventure tourer unveiled with new TFT screen
28 Jul 2023
The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India
Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships
24 Jun 2023
Yamaha recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square outlet in India and plans to add 100 more by the end of 2023 as it gears up to launch premium bikes soon
Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms
16 Jun 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets a new metallic purple shade in Japan alongside Deep Blue and Black
Yamaha R3 updated for 2023 globally, India launch likely later this year
13 May 2023
View all
 

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Variants & Price List

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha YZF R15 V3 comes in 4 variants. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 top variant price is ₹ 1.52 Lakhs.

Dark Knight
1.41 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Thunder Grey
1.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Racing Blue
1.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Metallic Red
1.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
155 cc
47.92 kmpl
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

