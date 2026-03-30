In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS