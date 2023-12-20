In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Aprilia Tuono 660 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Price starts at Rs 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Tuono 660 engine makes power and torque 95 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the Tuono 660 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours.
The Tuono 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
