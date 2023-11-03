Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs TVS Ronin

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm66 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:110:14:1
Displacement
160 cc225.9 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,49,000
RTO
10,19012,020
Insurance
9,1804,260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1543,552

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     