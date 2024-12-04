Vespa and Aprilia scooters get year-end discounts of up to 13,000

Piaggio India has rolled out special year-end discounts on Vespa and Aprilia scooters. The discounts are applicable on scooters purchased between December 3 and 25, 2024, and apply to all scooters in the brand’s portfolio. Piaggio is offering benefits across all five Vespa and Aprilia scooters respectively worth up to ₹13,000. The offers are available at the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country.

While Piaggio has not revealed what the exact benefits are, expect to see cash discounts, exchange bonuses, free accessories, insurance and more. You can also expect to take benefit of the many financial offers available around this time with banks and other financial institutions. Do note that the final offers and discounts will vary depending on the model and variant. We suggest you check with your preferred Piaggio dealership for the final price.

Vespa Scooters

The Vespa range of scooters comprises 125 cc and 150 cc offerings available as the Vespa Classic ZX and VXL, SXL and SXL Sports, Vespa Dual, and Racing Sixties. Power comes from the 124.45 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 9.6 bhp and 10.11 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The models get a full-metal body, retro styling, combi-braking, and a single shock at the front and rear respectively. The 150 cc versions use a more powerful 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 10.6 bhp and 11.26 Nm paired with a CVT unit. While the rest of the hardware is nearly identical, the 150 cc Vespa scooters get single-channel ABS. Prices start at ₹1.15 lakh, going up to ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

The Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia Scooters

Meanwhile, Aprilia retails the SR Storm 125, SR 125, and SR 160, as well as the SXR 125 and SXR 160 scooters in India. The 125 cc range is powered by the same 124.45 cc motor as the Vespa scooters but is tuned to produce 9.9 bhp and 10.33 Nm of peak torque. The SXR 160 uses the 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 10.9 bhp and 12.13 Nm of peak torque. Lastly, the Aprilia SR 160 uses the same 160 cc motor but makes power at 11.11 bhp and 13.44 Nm of peak torque. The Aprilia scooter range starts from ₹1.15 lakh, going up to ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Year-End Offers: What You Need To Remember

Not just Piaggio but expect other two-wheeler and four-wheeler makers to offer tempting discounts in December. Most dealerships are looking to clear stocks and customers can take benefit of this by asking for extra discounts and even freebies that the automaker or dealer may lean toward. Some dealers will require you to close the deal before the end of the year and while it may seem tempting, make sure to weigh in all the pros and cons before signing on the dotted line.

