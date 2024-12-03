Aprilia RS 457 to cost 10,000 more from January 1, 2025

Piaggio Vehicles has announced that the Aprilia RS457, its mid-performance sports bike will cost ₹10,000 more from 1 January 2025. The increased pricing will apply to all three paint schemes of the Aprilia RS457 and will apply to the current ex-showroom pricing across India. The 2025 Aprilia RS457 will cost ₹4.20 lakhs (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) post the hike.

Aprilia RS 457: Year-end offers

With the calendar year-end, customers rush to showrooms to avail of special discounts and offers. Because of this, Aprilia is also offering special discounts at its dealerships in India until 31 December 2024. The offers include year-end benefits of ₹5,000.

Other than the RS457 Aprilia along with its sister brand Vespa is offering benefits of up to ₹13,000 in the scooter category starting today, 3 December continuing until 25 December 2024.

Speaking about the offers, Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles said, “We're excited to spread some festive cheer with our customers through this exclusive offer. Whether you're a Vespa enthusiast or an Aprilia aficionado, there's never been a better time to own your dream ride."

Aprilia RS 457: Specifications

The Aprilia RS 457 draws power from the 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that produces a total of 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension on offer are upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear wheel. The braking duties are fulfilled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS to avoid wheel skidding.

The RS457 features a ride-by-wire throttle that includes features such as three-level traction control and triple-riding modes. These functions can all be controlled through a 5-inch TFT screen.

Aprilia RS 457: Rivals

The fully-faired, made-in-India Aprilia RS457 rivals several motorcycles including the likes of Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and more.

