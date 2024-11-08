EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally, makes 220 bhp

The 2025 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory models have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The two superbikes feature a series of updates that maintain the visuals while enhancing the hardware. The new RSV4 looks almost identical to its older generation models but its performance is the big highlight for the new model year. The Aprilia RSV4 now stands to be the most powerful homologated production superbike in the world.

The 2025 RSV4 looks sharper than its predecessor and Aprilia has made use of MotoGP-style winglets up front. These promise to bring about an 8 per cent reduction in wheelies with the additional downforce. All updates to the bodywork have been made to reduce drag and increase rider protection. Aprilia has been able to reduce the drag coefficient by 6 per cent, while additionally reducing the heat that gets directed towards the rider.

2025 Aprilia RSV4: Tech

Aprilia has updated the tech suite with a new-generation predictive electronic control strategy. With this, the RSV4 is able to process multiple parameters such as lean angle, speed, gear position, and throttle application, and uses an algorithm to anticipate what happens next. Using this information, the system can adjust rider aids such as traction control, yaw control, and wheelie control.

Both variants use a six-axis IMU to manage three-stage ABS and the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) suite that includes eight-stage traction control, predictive slide control, three engine map options, three-stage engine-brake control, and more. Additionally, the bikes are offered with three preset riding modes. These can be accessed through the five-inch TFT dash that features new graphics and can be operated through backlit buttons on the handlebars.

2025 Aprilia RSV4: Powertrain and performance

The new Aprila RSV4 and RSV4 Factory are powered by the 1,099 cc 65-degree V4 engine. The updated unit is compliant with the current Euro 5+ standards for emissions regulation and now makes 220 bhp and 125 Nm of torque. The 2025 RSV4 makes 3 bhp more than the outgoing version and is the world’s most powerful homologated production bike. The V4 engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter.

Aprilia attributes the enhanced performance to new 52 mm throttle bodies and a new exhaust system. With great performance comes an even greater level of heat, and to cut that down, Aprilia has incorporated more powerful radiator fans. The catalytic converter has also been repositioned to reduce the amount of heat directed towards the rider.

2025 Aprilia RSV4: Hardware

The Aprilia RSV4 uses a lighter triple clamp and features Brembo Hypure calipers that are more efficient. The standard variant is available in two colours – Stingray Blue and Poison Yellow. The RSV4 Factory is offered in Dark Kraken and features a range of hardware updates over the regular model. It brings a GPS module as standard and can adjust traction control, wheelie and suspension settings on a corner-to-corner basis.

The Factory model further brings track-oriented features such as a pit lane limiter, launch control, and a race dashboard. It rides on forged aluminium wheels and is treated with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, while the base variant gets a Sachs unit.

The Aprilia RSV4 is expected to go on sale sometime in early 2025 but timeline and launch details have not been shared so far. At present, there is no confirmation regarding an India launch. The previous generation Aprilia RSV4 1100 was priced from $18,999 (approximately ₹16.03 lakh) while the Factory model was listed from $25,999 (approximately ₹21.93 lakh). That model in India is currently listed at ₹31.26 lakh (ex-showroom) while the standard variant is not available.

