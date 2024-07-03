From Hyundai Creta to Tata Harrier. These SUV models will get an EV version soon

This shift will not only boost electric vehicle sales but also contribute significantly to reducing India's carbon footprint. Here's a sneak peek at five popular SUVs expected to get electric makeovers soon.

SUVs continue to dominate the Indian auto market, and 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV. With the EV segment already surging by 42% in FY 2024, manufacturers are taking note. As SUVs have claimed over half of all car sales, electric versions of popular models are poised to be a game changer.

Hyundai Creta EV Hyundai has confirmed an electric version of their popular Creta SUV, arriving by Q4 FY 2024-25. Hyundai Creta EV is expected to feature a redesigned front end to differentiate it from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. While specifics are still under wraps, reports suggest the Creta EV will inherit most features from the original Hyundai Creta with some EV-specific additions. The focus seems to be on both range and a modern driving experience. Anticipated range sits around 400-500 kilometres, while interior upgrades include a new steering wheel design and a digital instrument cluster. Rumours hint at a more comprehensive dashboard redesign with touch-based controls and a possible dual-screen setup similar to other Hyundai EVs.

Tata Harrier EV Following a recent facelift, Tata Motors has officially confirmed an electric version of their flagship Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier EV will be built upon the company's acti.ev platform, the same architecture used for the Tata Punch EV. This shared platform hints at potential features like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging capabilities, allowing the Harrier EV to act as a mobile power source. While the Tata Harrier EV has been spotted undergoing road tests, fueling launch anticipation, specifics remain shrouded in secrecy. Details regarding the electric SUV's range, performance, and exact feature set are yet to be officially revealed by Tata Motors.

Mahindra XUV.e8 Mahindra and Mahindra will be expanding their electric vehicle portfolio in India with the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700. This will be their second electric offering, following the XUV400. Unveiled in August 2022 as part of the "Born Electric" lineup, the XUV.e8 is expected to come with some exciting features. Reports suggest the Mahindra XUV.e8 might boast dual electric motors, potentially offering all-wheel drive for improved handling. Battery capacity is rumoured to start at 60 kWh, which could translate to a reasonable driving range. Mahindra is also aiming to equip the XUV.e8 with advanced safety features like Level 2 ADAS and 5G connectivity, making it a well-rounded electric SUV option.

Honda Elevate EV Honda has set its sights on the electric future, announcing the Honda Elevate EV slated for launch in FY 2025-26. This upcoming electric SUV is part of Honda's Project ACE (Asian Compact Electric), a broader initiative to establish an EV manufacturing hub in India. The Elevate EV, positioned as a global product, is poised to be the first offering under this project. While concrete design details remain scarce, industry speculation suggests the Honda Elevate EV will follow a familiar trend – inheriting the overall look of its gasoline-powered counterpart. Expect a similar silhouette, but with subtle electric vehicle cues that might include closed grilles and blue accents. The interior might see minor tweaks rather than a complete overhaul. Current Elevate features could remain largely intact, with the potential addition of blue accents around vents and the gear shifter. Honda might even introduce blue stitching on leatherette seats for a cohesive look. A rotary gear selector, replacing the traditional lever, could add a touch of futuristic flair. Feature-wise, the Honda Elevate EV is expected to carry over all the amenities from the gasoline model, with the exciting addition of EV-specific functionalities. Features like Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging could be part of the package, allowing the Elevate EV to act as a mobile power source. The arrival of the Elevate EV signifies Honda's commitment to the Indian electric vehicle market, offering a familiar yet future-oriented driving experience.

