The SUV now gets two new trims: GT Plus Sport and GT Line
Both the new trims come visually distinctive and different than standard Taigun
Volkswagen India is expected to announce pricing of these two trims soon
The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line come with cosmetic updates only, while mechanically they remain unchanged
Taigun GT Plus Sport gets dark themed elements across exterior and interior adding sportiness to the SUV
The Taigun GT Line too comes with smoky black headlamps, black accents around fog lights, black ORVM and black wheel
Adding more visual appeal are black seats and dark themed interior
The newly unveiled Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line SUVs get two engine and two transmission choices
Specifications too remain unchanged