Volkswagen has introduced new variants of Taigun SUV in India

Published Mar 21, 2024

The SUV now gets two new trims: GT Plus Sport and GT Line

Both the new trims come visually distinctive and different than standard Taigun

Volkswagen India is expected to announce pricing of these two trims soon

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line come with cosmetic updates only, while mechanically they remain unchanged

Taigun GT Plus Sport gets dark themed elements across exterior and interior adding sportiness to the SUV

The Taigun GT Line too comes with smoky black headlamps, black accents around fog lights, black ORVM and black wheel

Adding more visual appeal are black seats and dark themed interior

The newly unveiled Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line SUVs get two engine and two transmission choices

Specifications too remain unchanged
