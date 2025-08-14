TVS to roll out a new model on September 1. Is it Ntorq 150?

TVS Motor Company has grabbed a sizeable share of the Indian sporty scooter segment with its Ntorq. Now, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer seems to be gearing up to ramp up its market share with a new sporty scooter. While the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed the specifications and further details, the image that came along with the event invite hints that it could be a bigger sibling of the current Ntorq. In that case, it could come as the Ntorq 150 .

The upcoming TVS Ntorq 150, as the speculations are, could come as one of the most exciting products. Slated to debut on September 1, right ahead of the festive season, the timing is also strategic. The festive season is considered the most prosperous time for automakers in India, as this is the time every year, OEMs register a massive number of sales. Upon launch, the TVS Ntorq 150 scooter will compete with rivals such as Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR175, and the Hero Xoom 160.

In the teaser clip, TVS has revealed a striking quad-projector LED headlight setup of the upcoming two-wheeler. The aggressive design is paired with a familiar T shape in the middle, while there is a deep, bassy exhaust note. All of these hint at a sporty scooter, and the design characteristics indicate that it could be the Ntorq 150. Expect it to run on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, which would be first for a TVS scooter. This would result in better stability and improved rough road performance. For braking duty, it would get a rear disc brake along with the front unit and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster from the Raider 125.

TVS has not revealed anything about the specifications of the upcoming model. However, under the skin, it would get a 150 cc engine that would be capable of churning out 12 bhp peak power and 13 Nm of maximum torque.

