TVS Ntorq 125 gets 4 new colour schemes. Check them out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2024, 15:52 PM
  • TVS Ntorq 125 does not get any mechanical changes. The only addition to the scooter is the new colour scheme.
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125 in Nardo Grey colour scheme.
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125 in Nardo Grey colour scheme.

TVS Ntorq has received four new colour schemes for 2024. The standard Ntorq gets three new colours - Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey while the Race XP version gets one new matte black colour. Apart from the new colours, TVS has not made any changes to the scooter. The new variants of TVS Ntorq 125 and TVS Ntorq Race XP are now available at authorized dealerships across India starting at 86,871 and Rs.97,501 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Marketing - Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor, it is our endeavour to provide a platform for self-expression to our customers. The TVS Ntorq 125 and TVS Ntorq Race XP exemplify our commitment to this vision. The new striking colour variants showcase a modern approach to scooter design, seamlessly combining excitement with self-expression."

TVS Ntorq 125: Specs

TVS Ntorq uses a 124.8 cc, three-valve engine, producing 9.5 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

TVS Ntorq Race XP: Specs

The Ntorq Race XP uses the same engine but it is tuned to produce slightly more power at 10.1 bhp and 10.6 Nm.

Also Read : One-off custom-built TVS Ronin Parakram pays tribute to the Kargil War heroes

TVS Ntorq: Features

In terms of features, the Ntorq 125 comes with a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth application connectivity with alerts, navigation assist, trip reports, auto SMS reply and a parking brake as well. There are also two riding modes on offer - Race and Street mode.

TVS launching a new scooter soon

TVS is preparing to launch a new scooter in the Indian market. It is expected that the brand will finally be updating the Jupiter. The previous teaser showcased a horizontal LED strip which is expected to be used as a Daytime Running Lamp. TVS will make several changes with the new scooter.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Ntorq 125

