One-off custom-built TVS Ronin Parakram pays tribute to the Kargil War heroes

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the new Ronin Parakram, a custom-built, one-off motorcycle based on the standard Ronin 225. The specially built TVS Ronin Parakram pays tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War of 1999 with its artwork. The East India Motorcycle Revolution Customs has created the one-off motorcycle. The bike shows a rugged look embodying the fearless nature of the Indian Armed Forces with a unique paint job to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the victory day.

TVS Ronin Parakram Kargil Edition

The custom-built TVS Ronin Kargil Edition gets a unique paint job that tells the story of the heroic battles during the war. The top of the fuel tank has been painted as armour made of steel with the logo of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on top. The knee recesses have been painted in olive green, showing the soldiers with the hoisted tri-colour. The left side cover shows the soldiers in action and also gets a circular lamp added with ‘99’ written on it. The lamp glows with a gentle yellow hue.

The TVS Ronin Parakram gets a unique paint scheme including brush work on the fuel tank and mud guards

Furthermore, the custom-built Ronin Kargil gets a new subframe with a modified rear section, while the luggage carrier is made out of stainless steel. The front and rear portion of the mudguard has images of the valour of the Indian soldiers embedded in the paintwork. The indicators have been machined in brass and are inspired by a bullet. Lastly, the seat and handle grips are covered in brown suede leather. The custom bike rides on knobby tyres, giving it the go-anywhere feel.

The TVS Ronin Parakram gets a new subframe and a modified rear section, while the knobby tyres to show the go-anywhere capability of the bike, inspired by the armed forces

TVS Ronin Parakram Kargil Edition Specifications

Powering the TVS Ronin Parakram will be a 225 cc, single-cylinder motor tuned for 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm of peak torque, paired 5-speed gearbox. Since the bike is a one-off, it’s likely to not go on sale. That said, the standard Ronin 225 is priced from ₹1.49 lakh, going up to ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

