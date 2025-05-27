HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Jupiter 125 Teasers Afloat On Social Media. Here's What It Could Feature

TVS Jupiter 125 teasers afloat on social media. Here's what it could feature

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2025, 16:12 PM
  • The upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 will maintain its 125 cc engine and may see a price rise.
tvs jupiter 125
The teaser of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 reveals a single sculpted seat along with the grab rails.
tvs jupiter 125
The teaser of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 reveals a single sculpted seat along with the grab rails.
TVS Motor is preparing to launch a new iteration of the Jupiter 125. The company has shared teasers of the scooter on social media, sharing key design details. This new model will be a successor to the previously launched Jupiter 125. The teasers showcase two colours of the scooter, which include a Grey shade as well as a dual-tone white and ivory brown shade.

This will be a step up for the manufacturer as well as this model has been largely unchanged since 2021. Here are some of the potential updates expected on the upcoming two-wheeler.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Design

The headlamp and tail lamp are expected to sport a new design along with other elements. There will most likely be newer colour options as well. It's probable that some design features will draw inspiration from its predecessor, which is already on the market.

Also Read : Win or learn: My first track day experience with TVS Young Media Racer Program

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Features

To remain competitive, notable updates to the feature list are anticipated as well. Potential enhancements may include a digital TFT display with Smartxonnect connectivity, LED lighting, a follow-me-home headlight and other upgrades.

Related watch: TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Engine

The current TVS Jupiter 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine, generating 8 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. With iGo Assist, this output is increased to 8.44 bhp and the torque comes to 11.1 Nm. It is most likely that this engine will be carried over to the 2025 model of the scooter.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 125 covers 1000 km under 15 hours breaking endurance records. Check details

2025 TVS Jupiter 125: Price and rivals

Given the expected updates, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to increase slightly compared to the existing model. Currently, the TVS Jupiter 125 is priced at 80,740 (ex-showroom). However, it will still compete with popular market rivals such as the Honda Activa 125, the Hero Destini 125, the Yamaha Fascino and the Suzuki Access 125.

First Published Date: 27 May 2025, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: tvs jupiter 125 tvs jupiter 125

