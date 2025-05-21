TVS NTorq 125 covers 1000 km under 15 hours breaking endurance records. Check details

TVS Ntorq 125 has broken multiple endurance records in the ‘India Book of Records’. The TVS Ntorq 125 embarked on a ride starting at Sector-38, Noida, on May 4th and covered about a 1000 km ride in under 15 hours, breaking the first record. Multiple riders rode the scooter for 1618 km in under 24 hours, breaking the second record. The scooter went through multiple expressways, including Delhi-Agra, Agra-Lucknow and Lucknow-Azamgarh.

The Ntorq Race XP variant, one of the higher variants available, has been used for this run. The Ntorq is also available in four other variants, including the Disc, the Race Edition, the Super Squad, and the XT. The pricing of the performance-oriented scooter starts at ₹87,542 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes all the way up to 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec XP variant.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS NTORQ 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹87,042 Compare View Offers TVS Jupiter 113.3 cc 113.3 cc 49 kmpl 49 kmpl ₹76,691 Compare View Offers TVS XL100 99.7 cc 99.7 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹46,354 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS Fiero 125 125 cc 125 cc 67.0 kmpl 67.0 kmpl ₹80,000 Alert Me When Launched TVS Jupiter 125 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 57.27 kmpl 57.27 kmpl ₹79,299 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS RTX 300 299 cc 299 cc ₹ 2.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

TVS Ntorq: Engine and performance

The engine of the TVS Ntorq is a 125cc, 3-valve with CVTi-Revv technology. It puts out 10 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It gets a claimed top speed of 98 kmph and can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in a claimed 8.6 seconds.

Also Read : 2025 TVS iQube launched, gets a price cut and bigger battery

TVS Ntorq: Features

In terms of features, the Ntorq 125 comes with LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with multiple lap timing features, Bluetooth application connectivity with alerts and voice assist, navigation assist, trip reports, auto SMS reply and a parking brake as well. There are also riding modes on offer including Race and Street mode. For convenience, the scooter gets an engine kill switch, a low fuel indicator LED and hazard lamps.

Also Read : Win or learn: My first track day experience with TVS Young Media Racer Program

TVS Ntorq: Specifications

The scooter gets a ground clearance of 155mm thanks to its suspension, telescopic with hydraulic dampers at the front and coil springs with hydraulic dampers at the rear. Braking is handled by a roto-petal disc measuring in at 220 mm for the front wheel, whereas at the rear is a drum-type brake measuring 130 mm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: