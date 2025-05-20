HT Auto
TVS Jupiter CNG Front Left View
UPCOMING

TVS Jupiter CNG

Exp. Launch on 20 May 2025
95,000 - 1 Lakhs*Expected price
Jupiter CNG Expected Key Specs

Jupiter CNG: 124.8 cc

Power

Jupiter CNG: 7.2 ps

Speed

Jupiter CNG: 80.0 kmph

Category average

View all Jupiter CNG Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About TVS Jupiter CNG

Jupiter CNG Launch Date

The TVS Jupiter CNG is expected to launch on 20th May 2025.

Jupiter CNG Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹95,000 - 1 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The TVS Jupiter CNG is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 124.8 cc
• Transmission: Automatic
• FuelType: PetrolCNG

Jupiter CNG Rivals

Hero Xoom 125, Hero Destini 125, Honda Activa 7G, Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street are sought to be the major rivals to TVS Jupiter CNG.

...Read More

TVS Jupiter CNG Alternatives

Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

86,900 - 92,900
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 90,300
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

94,422 - 97,147
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

94,301 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

92,000 - 92,800
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes

TVS Jupiter CNG Images

TVS Jupiter CNG Image 1
TVS Jupiter CNG Specifications and Features

Max Power7.2 PS
Body TypeScooter
HeadlightLED
Engine124.8 cc
Max Speed80 kmph

TVS News

Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
19 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveiled, India's first solar car launched & more
19 Jan 2025
Latest news on January 18, 2025: The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 18, 2025: Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
18 Jan 2025
The TVS RTSx concept features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024
TVS RTSx concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, features the new RT-XD4 300cc engine. Check details
18 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

TVS Jupiter CNG FAQs

The TVS Jupiter CNG is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 95,000-1,00,000.
The TVS Jupiter CNG is expected to launch on 20th May 2025, introducing a new addition to the 124.8 cc segment.
The TVS Jupiter CNG features a 124.8 cc engine delivering a powerful 7.2 PS. It has an automatic transmission.
The TVS Jupiter CNG faces competition from the likes of Hero Xoom 125 and Hero Destini 125 in the 124.8 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

