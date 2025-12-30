TVS Jupiter CNG Mileage

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Jupiter CNG.
VS
TVS Jupiter CNG
TVS NTORQ 125
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
Taillight View
View more
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
TVS Jupiter CNG User Opinions & Ratings
Write an Opinion
User Reviews
Superb Looks and Stunning Road Presence
Nice looking scooter with very good mileage. It has a super stylish design and is very comfortable for two people on the seat.By: KushwahaTapeshwar (Dec 30, 2025)
Read full Opinion
Top City Scooter with Excellent Mileage
A very stylish scooter with great mileage and a strong body. Truly a value-for-money choice, and this scooter is sure to become number one in the market.By: Pradeep Mehta (Sept 17, 2025)
Read full Opinion
India's First CNG Scooty
This scooter is really good in its segment, especially in terms of mileage. It also looks stylish, and the maintenance cost won’t be high since it comes with a company-fitted CNG engine. Overall, it’s a very nice option to go for.By: Shrikant Kumar Chauhan (Aug 18, 2025)
Read full Opinion
Perfect two wheeler
Value for money and budget friendly and mileage is good 84 and petrol plus CNG is Good 2 ltr petrol tank is goodBy: Nilesh Wankhade (Jul 13, 2025)