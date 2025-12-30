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TVS Jupiter CNG Mileage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹95,000 - 1 Lakhs*
EMIs starting from ₹1926
4.5
11
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TVS Jupiter CNG Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Mileage: 59 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 125 MileageView similar Bikes
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

87,042 - 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage: 47 kmpl
Check OffersNTORQ 125 MileageView similar Bikes
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

1.02 - 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage: 48 kmpl
Check OffersBurgman Street MileageView similar Bikes
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

80,750 - 1.03 Lakhs
+6
Mileage: 68.75 kmpl
Check OffersFascino 125 MileageView similar Bikes
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Mileage: 52.8 kmpl
Check OffersXoom 125 MileageView similar Bikes
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983
+1
Mileage: 47 kmpl
Check OffersActiva 125 MileageView similar Bikes

TVS Jupiter CNG Visual Comparison

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TVS Jupiter CNG User Opinions & Ratings

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User Reviews

Superb Looks and Stunning Road Presence
Nice looking scooter with very good mileage. It has a super stylish design and is very comfortable for two people on the seat.
By: KushwahaTapeshwar (Dec 30, 2025)
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Top City Scooter with Excellent Mileage
A very stylish scooter with great mileage and a strong body. Truly a value-for-money choice, and this scooter is sure to become number one in the market.
By: Pradeep Mehta (Sept 17, 2025)
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India's First CNG Scooty
This scooter is really good in its segment, especially in terms of mileage. It also looks stylish, and the maintenance cost won’t be high since it comes with a company-fitted CNG engine. Overall, it’s a very nice option to go for.
By: Shrikant Kumar Chauhan (Aug 18, 2025)
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Perfect two wheeler
Value for money and budget friendly and mileage is good 84 and petrol plus CNG is Good 2 ltr petrol tank is good
By: Nilesh Wankhade (Jul 13, 2025)
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