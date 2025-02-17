Triumph Speed T4 updated with range of new colour options. Check details

The Triumph Speed T4 motorcycle range has been updated with new colour options. The motorcycle is now available in four tri-colour schemes. These colour options include Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black / Storm Grey. Earlier in the month, the Speed T4 motorcycle got a price cut and is now priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Triumph Speed T4 is based on theSpeed 400 motorbike which is a retro-modernroadster. The Speed T4 rivals other contenders in the 350-500cc category. This includes motorbikes such asRoyal Enfield Classic 350, Royal EnfieldGuerrilla 450,Jawa42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, HondaCB350RS, Harley-DavidsonX440 and others alike.

Triumph Speed T4: Design

The Triumph Speed T4 looks similar to the Speed 400. However, its manufacturer claims it has very distinct ride dynamics. The Speed T4's headlamp, tail lamp, riding posture and even the seat are the same as the Speed 400.

There are some subtle changes from the more powerful Speed 400 visually including a standard rear-view mirror placement instead of the bar-end type mirrors. The T4 also gets blacked-out front forks whereas its sibling the Speed 400 gets golden-coloured forks.

Triumph Speed T4: Engine and specifications

The engine offered on this bike is a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit churning out 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. This engine, according to Triumph, has been tuned for better low-end torque. The company stated that 85 per cent of the torque is available from 2500 rpm.

The new Speed T4 gets a more affordable suspension for the front wheel. It has been changed to a telescopic one this time. The forks are of the same 43 mm size. With the changed forks, the front mudguard of this motorbike has also been changed.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

Features of the Triumph Speed T4 include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, 43 mm telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are fulfilled by 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

