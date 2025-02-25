HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler T4 Front View
UPCOMING

TRIUMPH Scrambler T4

Exp. Launch on 25 Feb 2025
2.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Triumph Scrambler T4

Scrambler T4 Launch Date

The Triumph Scrambler T4 is expected to launch on 25th Feb 2025.

Scrambler T4 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.5 Lakhs* Onwards.

Scrambler T4 Rivals

Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler are sought to be the major rivals to Triumph Scrambler T4.

Triumph Scrambler T4 Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.64 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler T4 Images

Triumph Scrambler T4 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScrambler Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

    Triumph News

    The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
    1 Jan 2025
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
    New Triumph Speed Twin 900 on your wishlist? All the major updates to know
    25 Dec 2024
    The Triumph Thruxton 400 is expected to carry over the underpinnings from the Speed 400 while using the headlamp fairing inspired by the larger Thruxton 1200
    New Triumph Thruxton 400 spied testing in India, launch likely next year
    24 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 23: Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger, Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched & more…
    24 Dec 2024
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle launched in India. Check price, features and other updates
    23 Dec 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Triumph Scrambler T4 FAQs

    The Triumph Scrambler T4 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs.
    The Triumph Scrambler T4 is expected to launch on 25th Feb 2025.
    It has an automatic transmission.
    The Triumph Scrambler T4 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

