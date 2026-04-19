Formula Bharat 2027 Launches a New Era with Driverless Cup and Strong Registrations

Building on one of its most competitive seasons, Formula Bharat, the official Formula Student event in India, has announced its 2027 edition, marking a decisive step forward in engineering education and student innovation.

Registrations, which opened on April 1, 2026, are now underway, already seeing participation from teams across the country.

Over the past decade, Formula Bharat has evolved into a high-impact platform engaging 30,000+ undergraduate students, supported by a rapidly expanding network of industry partners. The 2026 season brought together some of the country’s most capable engineering teams, competing at a level that continues to narrow the gap between academia and industry.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹4.18 Cr Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 683 km 683 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Teams were evaluated through a rigorous framework of technical inspections, static business and engineering presentations, and dynamic performance events demanding not just competitive vehicles, but robust systems, structured processes, and clear strategic thinking. A defining shift in 2026 was evident: teams are no longer just building cars; they are building engineering organizations.

The 2026 season winners, led by the Overall CV Winner, Camber Racing from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, and the Overall EV Winner, Veloce Racing Electric from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, set new benchmarks, reflecting the growing depth, competitiveness, and maturity of the ecosystem.

Speaking on the announcement, Renita Dsouza, Chairperson of Formula Bharat, stated:

“Over the last ten years, we’ve built this platform with a clear belief that students in India, when given the right environment, can operate at a world-class level. With over 30,000 students impacted, that belief stands validated. But this is just the beginning. Formula Bharat 2027 is about raising the bar, pushing teams to think bigger, build better, and take ownership of engineering in a way that truly prepares them for the industry. The Driverless Cup is not just a new category, it’s a signal of where we’re going."

Reflecting on the previous season, a participating sponsor noted:

“MathWorks is proud to support Formula Bharat as part of our commitment to strengthening engineering education and preparing students for real-world systems challenges. With MATLAB and Simulink, teams can explore vehicle dynamics, powertrain development, and advanced control strategies early in the design process. As Formula Bharat expands into autonomous and driverless technologies, we look forward to helping teams develop and validate next-generation systems and build skills for their engineering careers."

Y.C. Wang, Director of Global Academic Programs at DigiKey, added:

“DigiKey’s sponsorship of Formula Bharat celebrates the ingenuity, collaboration, and hands-on innovation of some of India’s brightest engineers. Through our Development Board Giveaway Challenge, we awarded NUCLEO boards to winning teams from NIT Calicut and KJ Somaiya College of Engineering. The experience strengthened our engagement with India’s growing mobility and hardware ecosystem."

Taking this evolution further, Formula Bharat 2027 will introduce the Driverless Cup, a bold step into autonomous mobility. This new category challenges teams to develop capabilities in perception, control systems, and artificial intelligence, aligning the competition with the future of global mobility.

With rising participation, deeper industry integration, and a continued focus on future-ready skills, Formula Bharat 2027 is set to be bigger and more competitive than ever.

To know more about the registration process, visit:https://formulabharat.com/formula-bharat-2027/registrations/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto'assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: