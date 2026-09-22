McLaren gets a new logo, but the real change is what's coming next

McLaren has unveiled a new brand identity, and unlike most logo updates, this one has a fairly interesting story behind it. The new wordmark takes inspiration from the sign above Bruce McLaren's family's service station in Auckland, New Zealand, the same place where the company's founder built the car that took him to his first racing victory.

The new design brings a more distinctive, heritage-inspired look to the McLaren name, while the familiar Speedmark remains part of the identity. McLaren has also introduced a bespoke typeface called McLaren Sans, which will be used across its cars, merchandise and digital platforms.

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Why the timing of this change matters

But the timing of this change is perhaps more interesting than the logo itself. McLaren is preparing for its biggest expansion beyond the two-seat sports cars that have defined the brand for decades. Last week, the company confirmed a £500 million investment in its UK operations, including a new assembly facility, in-house engine production and the development of its first SUV. The high-performance hybrid is expected to arrive before 2030.

The new identity is designed to give McLaren a more unified appearance across its racing and automotive businesses as it moves into this next phase. The brand says it wants to build a stronger connection with owners and fans through more personalised experiences, rather than limiting its identity to the cars it sells or the races it wins.

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Papaya orange continues to play an important role, although the automotive division is also moving towards darker colours to support a more premium visual direction. The Speedy Kiwi, meanwhile, stays as a nod to Bruce McLaren's New Zealand roots. The first car to feature the new branding is the McL 6GT, revealed earlier this year. Future models are expected to carry the updated wordmark, including the new generation of McLaren cars that will take the brand into unfamiliar territory.

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