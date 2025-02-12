Triumph Speed T4 gets a price drop, now starts at 1.99 lakh

HT Auto
  • The Triumph Speed T4 was launched last year at 2.17 lakh but now retails at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) making the price cut permanent.
The Triumph Speed T4 is now ₹41,000 cheaper than the 2025 Speed 400 while losing a few features and power in the process (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
The Triumph Speed T4 is now ₹41,000 cheaper than the 2025 Speed 400 while losing a few features and power in the process

After announcing an 18,000 discount on the Speed T4 in December 2024, Triumph Motorcycles India has officially revised the price of its most accessible motorcycle. The Triumph Speed T4 was launched last year at 2.17 lakh but now retails at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) making the price cut permanent. Based on the Triumph Speed 400, the Speed T4 packs lesser power and fewer features but offers a near-identical torque output.

Triumph Speed T4 Price Slashed

The Triumph Speed T4 is a roadster specific to the Indian market promising a more relaxed riding experience. It has the same chassis and engine as the Speed 400, but the output has been lowered to make the model more torque-friendly: 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. About 85 per cent of the torque is available at 2,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : 2024 Triumph Speed T4 first ride review: Cost-cut or a steal deal

The Triumph Speed T4 rides on a set of 10-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and comes with three colour options - Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black.
The Triumph Speed T4 rides on a set of 10-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and comes with three colour options - Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black.

Other changes on the Triumph Speed T4 include telescopic forks instead of USD forks, MRF tyres replacing Vredestian tyres, and a black exhaust instead of an aluminium unit on the Speed 400. The bike also loses features such as electronic throttle, traction control, ride-by-wire, and an immobiliser. Braking performance comes from 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Speed T4 Price Difference

When the Triumph Speed T4 was launched, the roadster carried a 23,000 delta over the Triumph Speed 400, which retails at 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price cut brings a hefty 41,000 difference between the models. This should further help position the Speed 400 as a more premium offering. We even mentioned in our review that the Speed T4 would do better if priced at least 10,000 lower.

Also Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

With the price cut, the Triumph Speed T4 is now more competitively priced against offerings like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Honda CB350RS, Hero Mavrick 440, and the like. For buyers looking at the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the Speed T4 would be a more likeable upgrade at a marginal premium.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 17:55 PM IST
