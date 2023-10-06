Triumph Scrambler 400 X to launch in mid-October. Details

HT Auto
Triumph India received a good response from the Indian market for its Speed 400 motorcycle. Now, the brand is preparing to launch the Scrambler 400 X which is essentially a scrambler version of the motorcycle. The India launch of the Scrambler 400 X is expected to happen around mid-October because that is when media rides are scheduled to happen. The Scrambler 400 X will be positioned above the Speed 400 so it is expected to start from somewhere around 2.60 lakh. However, Triumph could introduce introductory pricing for the first few customers.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.

The Scrambler 400 X uses the same engine as the Speed 400. It belongs to Triumph's new TR series of engines. It has a capacity of 398.15 cc and is a liquid-cooled unit. It puts out 39.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm. There is a possibility that Triumph might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the Scrambler. However, the gearbox will be the same, it is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.

The Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Speed 400. It uses the same 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front and the pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. However, Triumph has increased the suspension travel at both ends to 150 mm. When compared, the Speed 400 has 140 mm of suspension travel in the front and 130 mm at the rear.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Braking duty on the Scrambler 400 X is done by a 320 mm disc in the front as compared to the 300 mm disc on the Speed 400. At the rear, both motorcycles use a 230 mm disc. Triumph will offer switchable ABS on the Scrambler 400 X.

The Speed 400 is a roadster so it gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Whereas, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Apart from this, the Scrambler 400 X will also get dual-purpose tyres.

Then there are other design differences. For instance, the Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, radiator guard, split seat setup, sump guard, handguards, handlebar brace and a longer front mudguard.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: roadster Triumph Scrambler Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 X

