Triumph Scrambler 400 XC starts arriving at dealerships

Triumph India recently added another 400 cc motorcycle to its lineup, the Scrambler 400 XC . It is the new top-end version of the Scrambler 400 X, and it's now available for the interested customers to check out in person at the authorised dealerships. Deliveries of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC are expected to start soon.

What is the price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is priced at ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom, making it the most expensive 400 cc Triumph that customers can buy.

What are the changes to the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

The Scrambler 400 XC features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Both wheels are equipped with spoked rims, which are crossed to allow for tubeless functionality. This design provides the advantages of being tubeless while also enhancing durability. Additionally, the motorcycle now includes an engine and sump guard as standard equipment, a high windscreen to shield the rider from windblast, and tank pads that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also assist the rider in gripping the tank.

The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will make use of the same TR series engine on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 T.

What are the engine specifications of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

The 400 cc TR series engine is a single-cylinder unit that is liquid cooled. It puts out 39 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What are the features of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

The Scrambler 400 XC is equipped with adjustable clutch and brake levers, features switchable traction control, and includes off-road ABS that can deactivate the ABS on the rear wheel. Additionally, it boasts a ride-by-wire throttle, all-LED lighting, and Triumph's distinctive Daytime Running Lamp. The manufacturer also provides a torque assist clutch, a key with an immobilizer, and a USB port for charging mobile devices.

What are the colour options of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC?

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is offered in three colour schemes - Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White.

More affordable Triumph Scrambler 400 in works

There have been reports of a more budget-friendly variant of the Scrambler 400 appearing on both international and Indian roads. This lower-spec model is anticipated to be named Scrambler 400 T.

The modifications to the new model include a single-piece seat, the absence of a brace pad and rubber pads, and the front USD forks not being coated in gold. Additionally, at the rear, there is a new grab rail and a redesigned tail lamp.

