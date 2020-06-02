Suzuki Motorcycle India launches doorstep sales and after sales services

Joining the latest trend of online auto sales as well as home deliveries to encourage new customers and regain the market sentiments, Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday, launched the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program.

This is a doorstep sales/after sales service platform to keep the buyers engaged during and post Covid-19 lockdown. This program is available at SMIPL’s official website and will allow customers to available services like sales, test-ride and after sales with just a click of a button.

Apart from the online buying, the company has also introduced call-to-buy service where a customer can book Suzuki two-wheeler products through a phone call.

In future, the 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' program will be expanded to over 112 cities in the country.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops,"

A Suzuki two wheeler can be purchased online in a simple 5-step process which includes choosing the desired product, selecting colours, locating nearest Suzuki dealership, selecting payment mode and then finally selecting the date and time for the delivery.

“The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles has been introduced keeping the safety and well-being of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post Covid-19." he added.

The company says that the booking of the vehicle can be made by paying the 'booking amount and full payment of ex-showroom price'. As far as test-rides are concerned, the vehicles will be properly sanitised keeping the highest safety standards in mind. The company will also introduce new easy online financing options on the e-purchase of its two-wheelers.

Additionally, the company has announced that customers residing within 5 km radius of the dealership are eligible to avail doorstep vehicle pick up and drop services with prior appointments.