Suzuki rides in updated BS 6-compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday announced the pricing on the BS 6 compliant quarter-liter Gixxer series. The Gixxer 250 has been priced at ₹163,400*, while its fully-faired counterpart the Gixxer SF 250 now costs ₹174,000*. Its top-spec 'MotoGP' edition is priced at ₹174,900*.

Apart from the new BS 6-compliant powerplant there are no other changes on the bikes (save for the new fully-digital meter console) and the range still continues with the same exterior design and styling.

Both the bikes share the same BS 6 compliant 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection powertrain which now produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and 22.3 Nm of peak torque is experienced at 7,300 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The naked Gixxer 250 is available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver with Metallic Matte Black. The fully-faired SF 250 is also offered in two paint schemes - Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver. There is also a MotoGP edition model which only gets a single Metallic Triton Blue colour option.

Suzuki will start dispatch of the new Gixxer 250 twins by the coming week and delivery of the bikes will start from around mid-June.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the BS 6 Gixxer SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, Gixxer brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS 6 update the Gixxer 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own."

The company has resumed operations on about 50% dealerships around the country in accordance with the latest Government guidelines. (Read more details)