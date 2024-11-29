Suzuki Gixxer sets new national record for maximum distance covered in 24 hours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has entered the Indian Book of Records for the maximum distance covered in 24 hours by its Gixxer 155 and 250 cc motorcycles. The 24-hour endurance test was held at the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 completed 2,802.3 km, while the Gixxer SF 250 covered an impressive 3,259 km in 24 hours, setting new national records in the 150 cc and 250 cc segments respectively.

The Suzuki Gixxer series set new national records in the 150 cc and 250 cc categories respectively completing the endurance challenge with bone-stock

Speaking about the endurance challenge, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The Gixxer Endurance Challenge reflects Suzuki’s commitment to delivering motorcycles that combine reliability, endurance, and superior performance. Achieving these national records highlights the robustness of our Gixxer series and underscores our engineering excellence. I want to extend my gratitude to the team of riders, engineers, and everyone involved in making this feat possible."

The Suzuki Gixxer 150 range is priced from ₹ 1.35 lakh, while the Gixxer 250 range is priced from ₹ 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Suzuki revealed that both the Gixxer SF 150 and Gixxer SF 250 completed the 24-hour endurance run with no technical changes and were completely stock. Suzuki said it wanted to highlight the capability of the engines that use the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 draws power from the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Other cycle parts include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end on both motorcycles. The Gixxer 155 comes with single-channel ABS, while the Gixxer 250 gets dual-channel ABS as standard. Both motorcycles come with a digital instrument console coupled with Bluetooth connectivity.

Suzuki Gixxer Range Prices

The Suzuki Gixxer 155 range is priced from ₹1.35 lakh and goes up to ₹1.46 lakh. On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 series is priced from ₹1.81 lakh, going up to ₹2.06 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

