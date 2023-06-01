HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Volume Grows 22% In May 2023; Highest Ever Monthly Sales For Hunter

Royal Enfield volume grows 22% in May 2023; highest-ever monthly sales for Hunter

Royal Enfield reported its sales for May 2023 and the two-wheeler giant posted a 22 per cent growth in cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) last month. The company sold 77,461 units in May, as against 63,643 units during the same period last year. The previous month also saw the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 register its highest-ever monthly sales in the market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 20:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 registered its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 registered its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2023

With respect to domestic volumes, Royal Enfield’s sales stood at 70,795 units, up by 32 per cent when compared to 53,525 units sold in May 2022. However, the manufacturer recorded exports of 6,666 units, witnessing a decline of 34 per cent when compared to 10,118 units shipped overseas during the same period last year. RE stays in the green with respect to year-to-date sales as well with cumulative volumes parked at 1,50,597 units between April and May 2023, a growth of 20 per cent over 1,25,798 units sold during the same period last fiscal.

Also Read : 4 Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2023: New Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is likely to bring the new Himalayan 450 to the market next
Royal Enfield is likely to bring the new Himalayan 450 to the market next
Royal Enfield is likely to bring the new Himalayan 450 to the market next
Royal Enfield is likely to bring the new Himalayan 450 to the market next

Speaking about the sales performance in May, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, we have been able to maintain excellent momentum. Hunter continues to perform very well and has registered the highest-ever sales in a single month. I am also elated to share that last month we launched the Super Meteor 650 in the Australia and New Zealand market and the response from the consumers has been incredible."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-3
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Avenger 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The fourth quarter of FY2023 brought strong results for Royal Enfield with the company posting strong financial growth. Revenue in Q4 FY2023 stood at 3,804.32 crore, witnessing a growth against 3,193.32 crore in Q4 FY2022 and 3,721 crore at the end of Q3 FY2023. The manufacturer also witnessed a consolidated net profit of 906 crore for the March quarter, a hike of 49 per cent, owing to robust sales in domestic and global markets due to robust sales in domestic and global markets.

Royal Enfield is lining up multiple new launches in the current fiscal that includes the highly-awaited Himalayan 450, as well as new variants based on the J-Platform as well the 650 Twin platform. The upcoming offerings will further help RE consolidate its position in the global mid-size motorcycle segment, especially against newer rivals coming from Harley-Davidson.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 20:28 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield bikes Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city