4 Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2023: New Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is working rigorously on expanding its line-up. The manufacturer has already launched the Super Meteor 650 and the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the Indian market. Our sources have revealed that the manufacturer will be launching four new motorcycles this year in the Indian market. Here is a list of them:-

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is the most awaited launch from Royal Enfield. It will stay to its roots by following function over form philosophy. The biggest gripe from the current motorcycle is its weight. To tackle this, Royal Enfield has developed an all-new liquid-cooled 450 cc engine that should produce 40-45 bhp with 40 Nm of peak torque. The Himalayan 450 will be launched around Diwali, this year.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The motorcycles based on the J-platform have received a good response from the market and the new-gen Bullet will be based on the same platform. Yes, the engine will be the same but it will be retuned to suit the characteristics of the Bullet 350. The motorcycle will look a bit basic as compared to the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The manufacturer launched its flagship, Super Meteor 650 in January. It is a proper cruiser which some people might prefer and some might not. So, Royal Enfield is working on a motorcycle that will come with mid-set footpegs and a flat handlebar. It will also have a different exhaust design. The motorcycle will be called Shotgun 650 and the manufacturer showcased it in its concept form which was called SG650.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350

As of now, there are no details about the fourth motorcycle. Having said that, it could be the bobber version of the Classic 350. A test mule of the motorcycle was spotted with white wall tyres and a single seat.

