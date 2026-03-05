Royal Enfield to update Guerrilla 450 soon

RoyalIt seems like Royal Enfield is preparing to update the Guerrilla 450 soon. The brand has shared a ‘Block Your Date’ invite for March 27. This will be the first major update that the Guerrilla 450 will get since it was first launched back in July 2024.

What all could be new with the Guerrilla 450?

For starters, Royal Enfield recently discontinued a few colour schemes of the Guerrilla 450. So, we can expect that the brand will replace them with some new colour schemes. They could be more in line with the Shadow Ash colour.

Then there could be the addition of a few electronic aids such as cruise control and traction control. Considering that the Guerrilla 450 already comes with a ride-by-wire system, it should not be difficult for the brand to implement both these electronic features. Also, traction control would be helpful, considering that the Guerrilla likes to be ridden aggressively, whereas the cruise control will come in handy on the highway.

Then there could be a revised suspension setup that should be more compliant on our Indian roads. Royal Enfield might also replace the tyres on the motorcycle. Currently, the Guerrilla is equipped with block-pattern tyres, which do not inspire as much confidence as a proper street-oriented tyre. Considering that the Guerrilla is one of the sportiest and most aggressive bikes that Royal Enfield makes, it makes sense to provide a better set of tyres that provide more grip, feedback and confidence.

It is important to note that the brand has not yet confirmed anything. So, we would have to wait for the official launch to happen to confirm what all changes the brand will be making to the Guerrilla.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The Guerrilla 450 is priced between ₹2.56 lakh and ₹2.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycle got a price hike after the GST 2.0 norms.

What powers the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the same Sherpa engine that is doing duty on the Himalayan 450. The 452 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 40 Ps of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Unfortunately, there is no quickshifter on offer.

