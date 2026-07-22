Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650 spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BSA Goldstar 650 offer retro styling, similar pricing and capable 650cc engines, differing in engine configuration, performance, features, dimensions, weight and gearbox options

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Engine

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc inline twin-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine producing 46.8 bhp of peak power output and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The BSA Goldstar 650, on the other hand, is powered by a 652cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine producing a peak power output of 44.34 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 measures 2,119 mm in length, 835 mm in width and 1,067 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,398 mm. The Interceptor 650 boasts a ground clearance of 174 mm and a kerb weight of 218 kg. Moreover, it boasts a fuel tank capacity of 13.7L.

The BSA Goldstar 650, on the other hand, measures 2,206 mm in length, 817 mm in width and 1,093 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,425 mm. The Goldstar 650 boasts a ground clearance of 150 mm and a kerb weight of 201 kg. In addition, it has a fuel tank capacity of 12L.

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Features

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 boasts a halogen headlamp, twin-pod analogue instrument cluster, integrated digital LCD, dual-channel ABS, 320 mm front disc, 240 mm rear disc, 41 mm telescopic front forks, a teardrop fuel tank, wire-spoke alloy wheels, and assist and slipper clutch, among others.

The BSA Goldstar 650, on the other hand, boasts dual-channel ABS, Brembo callipers, 41 mm telescopic forks in the front, five-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers, a USB charging port, and a twin-pod instrument cluster, with digital gauges for the trip meter and fuel, among others.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Price

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the BSA Goldstar 650 is priced at ₹3.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

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