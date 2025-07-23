These are the 5 best motorcycles with over 40 bhp under 5 lakh in India

The KTM 390 Adventure is an off-road-focused adventure tourer for ₹3.68 lakh
Its 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine makes 45 bhp and 39 Nm
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is built for the stylish laidback rider, priced at ₹3.09 lakh
Its 648 cc inline twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine makes 46.8 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque
At ₹2.97 lakh, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills naked streetbike
For those looking for riding thrills, the Yamaha R3 stands the test of time at ₹3.59 lakh
It has a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that makes 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque
The Aprilia RS 457 costs higher at ₹4.20 lakh but offers a more modern package than the R3
Its 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor makes 46.7 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque