These are the 5 best motorcycles with over 40 bhp under 5 lakh in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 23, 2025

The KTM 390 Adventure is an off-road-focused adventure tourer for  3.68 lakh

Its 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine makes 45 bhp and 39 Nm

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is built for the stylish laidback rider, priced at 3.09 lakh

Its 648 cc inline twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine makes 46.8 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque

At 2.97 lakh, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills naked streetbike

For those looking for riding thrills, the Yamaha R3 stands the test of time at 3.59 lakh

It has a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that makes 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque

The Aprilia RS 457 costs higher at 4.20 lakh but offers a more modern package than the R3

Its 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor makes 46.7 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque
