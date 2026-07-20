Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: price, engine, features

Bobber motorcycles are made for enthusiasts who like single-seat cruising and a relaxed riding position. Jawa has a couple of options for the bobber-loving enthusiast, while Royal Enfield has the Goan Classic 350 . Not only that, but the British automaker Triumph also has a couple of big-engined bobber alternatives. However, the popular budget-friendly bobber bikes in India are the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 . Here’s a quick comparison between the two:

The Jawa 42 Bobber and Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 offer distinct bobber experiences, differing in engine performance, features and pricing, catering to riders seeking stylish, budget-friendly cruising motorcycles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine

The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke liquid-cooled engine, which produces 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with an assist and slipper clutch. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a J-Series, 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox, similar to the Classic 350.

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features

The Jawa 42 Bobber is equipped with a host of features, which include a 740 mm seat height, a full LED lighting package, a digital LCD cluster, a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a 12.5L fuel tank capacity, among other features.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is equipped with a host of features including a slip-and-assist clutch, USB Type-C charging port, LED pilot lamps, cross-spoke tubeless wheels, telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, dual-channel ABS, and an exhaust delivering an exhaust note which is synonymous with all 350cc Royal Enfields.

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Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Price

The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹2.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

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