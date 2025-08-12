Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets new Graphite Grey colourway

Royal Enfield has given its popular Hunter 350 roadster a fresh dose of street style with the launch of a brand-new Graphite Grey colourway. Priced at ₹1,76,750, this latest addition expands the Hunter’s palette to a total of seven eye-catching options, with Graphite Grey joining the mid-variant lineup alongside Rio White and Dapper Grey.

The brand says that the new shade is aimed squarely at riders who see the city as their playground — those who prefer their motorcycles to be understated yet loaded with attitude. Finished in an exclusive matte coat, the Graphite Grey exudes a stealthy presence, while splashes of neon yellow accents, inspired by street graffiti, add a youthful edge.

This launch follows an earlier update in 2025 that introduced three globally inspired colour schemes — Rio White, Tokyo Black, and London Red — along with mechanical and ergonomic enhancements. The new variant continues this theme, blending minimalism with modern street flair.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Hunter 350 retains Royal Enfield’s proven 349 cc J-series engine, known for its dependable performance and easy-going character. Its nimble chassis makes it equally at home darting through traffic and while manoeuvring through parking spots.

Riders will also benefit from the upgrades introduced earlier this year, which include improved ground clearance, a more comfortable seat, revised suspension, and a rider-friendly ergonomic triangle. The Hunter 350 is also the first model in Royal Enfield’s 350 cc range to feature a slip-assist clutch. Added conveniences like LED headlamp, a tripper navigation pod, and Type-C fast charging make it a thoroughly modern classic.

Since its debut, the Hunter 350 has built a passionate rider base of over half a million globally, quickly becoming one of Royal Enfield’s fastest-growing motorcycles. The Graphite Grey is expected to attract even more enthusiasts who want a unique style statement without sacrificing the bike’s retro charm or ride comfort.

Bookings for the Graphite Grey variant are now open across Royal Enfield dealerships, through the official app, and on the brand’s website. With its mix of stealthy looks, practical features, and urban-ready performance, the 2025 Hunter 350 Graphite Grey is set to be another chapter in the roadster’s growing legacy.

