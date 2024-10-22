Royal Enfield electric bike set for EICMA debut on November 4: Key expectations

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce its first-ever electric motorcycle on November 4 at the EICMA 2024. The motorcycle manufacturer has teased the upcoming electric hike ahead of its public unveiling. The teaser gives us a preview of what the EV would look like. It looks quite similar to the motorcycle whose patent was filed and it takes design inspiration from the Royal Enfield Classic range of motorcycles. However, the tail section of the upcoming electric motorcycle has a bobber-like design with no rear seat.

Royal Enfield has not revealed any specific details about the upcoming EV. Hence, there is a possibility that the company will just showcase the motorcycle as a prototype platform and the production model will be unveiled at a later stage. Also, there are rumours that this electric motorcycle will come christened as Flying Fea.

As the electric motorcycle of Royal Enfield is nearing its public debut, here are the key expectations from this EV.

Royal Enfield electric bike: New design language

The first-ever Royal Enfield electric motorcycle might look like it has taken inspiration from the current Classic range of motorcycles from the brand, but the production model would come carrying a completely new design philosophy, which would create an entirely new perception of the brand.

Royal Enfield electric bike: Key features

Royal Enfield motorcycles may not be as feature-packed as many other motorcycle manufacturers equip their products with, but the upcoming electric bike could come with a full-colour TFT, similar to the Himalayan 450. Besides that, it could come with some advanced technologies like a traction control system, multiple riding modes etc.

Royal Enfield electric bike: most expensive RE motorcycle

The upcoming Royal Enfield electric motorcycle is expected to come as the priciest product in the brand's entire portfolio. Royal Enfield has not revealed anything about the pricing strategy for its upcoming electric motorcycle. However, considering the high cost of the battery pack and the premium positioning of the EV, it would be a costly motorcycle.

