Planning to buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350? 5 things to know before spending your money

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 remains among the most popular models among the Indian youth and has been chosen by many to be their first proper motorcycle. It is the most affordable Royal Enfield in India, catering to urban buyers prioritising versatility, a torquey powerplant, and straightforward motorcycling. If yoiu are considering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, here’s everything you need to know about the roadster:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and colours

The Hunter 350 is positioned as the most accessible motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s lineup, with prices starting at ₹1,37,640 (ex-showroom) for the Retro trim and going up to ₹1,69,804 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Metro Rebel variant. It is aimed at younger buyers and urban users looking for a compact, city-friendly Royal Enfield, which clearly defines its role in the brand’s portfolio.

The Hunter 350 is positioned as the most accessible motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s lineup, with four trims on offer. Prices start at ₹1,37,640 for the Base variant, while Base Premium is listed at ₹1,49,900. The Mid variants can be had at ₹1,65,133, while the Top trim is priced at ₹1,69,804. All prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield offers a wide range of colours that vary by the variant of choice:

Base: Factory Black

Base Premium: Tarmac Black

Mid: Dapper Grey, Graphite Grey, Rio White

Top: Rebel Blue, London Red, Tokyo Black, Mumbai Yellow, Moonshot White

Engine and performance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the proven 349 cc J-series single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque

The motorcycle continues to derive power from the proven J-series 349 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is tuned for low- and mid-range torque, making it well-suited for everyday rides within the city. With a kerb weight of 181 kg, it remains stable on the go and can reach speeds of around 120 kmph, though the weight does impact agility in tight spaces.

Ride quality and hardware updates

The 2025 update brought changes focused on improving ride comfort and usability. Royal Enfield introduced a new dual-rate rear suspension spring to increase stability and better absorb road undulations. The motorcycle also received a redesigned exhaust that sits higher for more ground clearance, while the seat foam and handlebar positioning have been tweaked for a more upright riding posture. The overall suspension setup remains unchanged, continuing with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.

Also Read : Royal Enfield celebrates 125 years by launching Heritage Collection Apparel

Features and equipment on offer

As a no-frills roadster, the Hunter 350’s feature set remains relatively barebones. It is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster combining an analogue speedometer with a digital display for essential information. Select variants get the Tripper navigation pod, which is now standard on the top Rebel trim. Additional features include LED lighting, a USB port, and a new 27-watt Type-C fast charging port.

Braking setups

Braking hardware varies across the range, with higher variants getting a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. The base variant employs a 153 mm drum brake at the rear and comes with single-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels across variants, further reflecting its road-biased setup.

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