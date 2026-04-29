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Cars & Bikes Auto News Royal Enfield Celebrates 125 Years By Launching Heritage Collection Apparel

Royal Enfield celebrates 125 years by launching Heritage Collection Apparel

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2026, 13:01 pm
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  • Royal Enfield’s Heritage Collection is a lifestyle apparel range that draws on the brand’s long history and design language, translating it into everyday clothing.

Royal Enfield has launched a Heritage Collection of lifestyle apparel inspired by its history, using durable and comfortable fabrics. The designs feature archival elements and a muted color palette, aiming to blend legacy with modern usability.
Royal Enfield has launched a Heritage Collection of lifestyle apparel inspired by its history, using durable and comfortable fabrics. The designs feature archival elements and a muted color palette, aiming to blend legacy with modern usability.
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Royal Enfield has introduced a new Heritage Collection, adding to its growing range of lifestyle apparel. The collection takes cues from the brand’s long history, incorporating older design elements into a more contemporary clothing line.

The focus here is on everyday usability. Fabrics such as cotton twills, canvas blends and stretch materials have been used to ensure a mix of durability and comfort. The silhouettes are fairly straightforward, ranging from relaxed to slightly structured fits, making them suitable for regular wear rather than anything overly stylised.

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Subtle references to Royal Enfield’s past are present across the collection. Archival elements like the 1910 Cannon logo, the 1893 “Made Like a Gun" slogan and the 1969 Series II Interceptor badge have been worked into the garments through small details like patches, prints and embossing. The overall colour palette sticks to muted, earthy tones, keeping the designs restrained.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said the collection is meant to reflect the brand’s legacy through apparel, while keeping it relevant for today’s users.

Royal Enfield's scale models return

Royal Enfield will sell the scale model in nine colours. The above one is Teal Green.
Royal Enfield will sell the scale model in nine colours. The above one is Teal Green.

Royal Enfield's Apparel division also recently brought back the 1:3 scale model of the Classic 500. This time it will be available in nine colour schemes which are Teal Green, Gun Grey, Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Black Mirage, Retro White, along with the newly introduced Medallion Bronze and Orange Ember. The expanded range brings in more options, especially for collectors interested in colour schemes tied to specific production years of the Classic 500.

Bookings for the scale models are now open and will continue until April 19, 2026. Orders can be placed through Royal Enfield’s online apparel store as well as authorised dealerships across India. A token amount of 5,000 is required to secure a booking, while the final price is set at 88,000.

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First Published Date: 29 Apr 2026, 13:01 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield

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