Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo, & Benelli 502C prices unchanged despite GST hike

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian distributor for Moto Morini and Benelli motorcycles, has announced it won’t be hiking prices across its premium bikes despite the GST hike. Under the recently rationalised GST rates, bikes with a displacement above 350 cc now attract a 40 per cent tax, as opposed to 31 per cent earlier. This means the Moto Morini X -Cape and Seiemmezzo range, and the Benelli 502C will not receive a hike in prices.

Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo & Benelli 502C: Prices

Motorcycles Prices Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ₹ 5.99 lakh Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X ₹ 6.30 lakh Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler ₹ 4.30 lakh Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Retro Street ₹ 4.30 lakh Benelli 502C ₹ 5.25 lakh

AARI recently revised prices of the Seiemmezzo range, the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Retro Street 650 and Scrambler are now priced at ₹4.30 lakh each, receiving a price cut of ₹91,000. On the other hand, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is priced at ₹5.99 lakh, while the X-Cape 650 X is priced at ₹6.30 lakh. The Benelli 502C is the only 350+ cc motorcycle in the brand’s lineup and is priced at ₹5.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Benelli 502C uses a 500 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

AARI says it will be absorbing the impact of the tax revision during the festive season, thereby protecting its customers from the 9 per cent hike on premium motorcycles. That said, prices of the Benelli Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and TRK 502 X have been revised. The revised prices are now applicable across the brand’s dealerships across the country.

Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo & Benelli 502C: Specifications

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 twins draw power from the 649 cc parallel-twin engine churning out 55 bhp and 54 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 uses a 649 cc liquid-cooled motor tuned for 59 bhp and 54 Nm. Lastly, the Benelli 502C uses a 500 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

