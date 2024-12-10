HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News In Pics: Skoda Kylaq Vs Mahindra Xuv 3xo: Which Sub Compact Suv Is Best For You

In pics: Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub compact SUV is best for you

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 13:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech car brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyund
...
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
1/7
The Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the two latest entrants in the sub compact SUV space. While the former has a price range between 7.89 lakh and 14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, the latter starts at 7.79 lakh and tops out at 15.49 lakh.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the two latest entrants in the sub compact SUV space. While the former has a price range between 7.89 lakh and 14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, the latter starts at 7.79 lakh and tops out at 15.49 lakh.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
2/7
The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width, and 1,619 mm in height, making it slightly longer, narrower, and shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Its 2,566 mm wheelbase is 34 mm less than the XUV 3XO, but it offers a larger boot space of 446 litres, 82 litres more than the XUV 3XO's 364 litres.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width, and 1,619 mm in height, making it slightly longer, narrower, and shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Its 2,566 mm wheelbase is 34 mm less than the XUV 3XO, but it offers a larger boot space of 446 litres, 82 litres more than the XUV 3XO's 364 litres.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
3/7
The Skoda Kylaq features Skoda’s Modern-Solid design language with split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO on the other hand retains the XUV300’s silhouette while adding on a blacked-out grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, revised headlights, a reshaped bumper, and a more sculpted bonnet. Both models feature 17-inch alloy wheels.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Skoda Kylaq features Skoda’s Modern-Solid design language with split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO on the other hand retains the XUV300’s silhouette while adding on a blacked-out grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, revised headlights, a reshaped bumper, and a more sculpted bonnet. Both models feature 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kodiaq 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
4/7
The Skoda Kylaq gets powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The XUV 3XO on the other hand offers petrol and diesel options: a 1.2-litre petrol with 110 bhp/200 Nm or 128 bhp/230 Nm, and a 1.2-litre diesel delivering 115 bhp/300 Nm. Both come with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Skoda Kylaq gets powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The XUV 3XO on the other hand offers petrol and diesel options: a 1.2-litre petrol with 110 bhp/200 Nm or 128 bhp/230 Nm, and a 1.2-litre diesel delivering 115 bhp/300 Nm. Both come with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
5/7
The Kylaq features a a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, the XUV 3XO features a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Kylaq features a a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, the XUV 3XO features a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
6/7
Other key features of the Kylaq include six way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof. The XUV 3XO, meanwhile, gets panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control and more.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
Other key features of the Kylaq include six way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof. The XUV 3XO, meanwhile, gets panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control and more.
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
7/7
Both the Kylaq and the XUV 3XO compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
Both the Kylaq and the XUV 3XO compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 13:02 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.