In pics: Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub compact SUV is best for you
Skoda Kylaq comes as the Czech car brand's most affordable SUV in India, which competes with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyund
...
The Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the two latest entrants in the sub compact SUV space. While the former has a price range between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, the latter starts at ₹7.79 lakh and tops out at ₹15.49 lakh.
The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width, and 1,619 mm in height, making it slightly longer, narrower, and shorter than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Its 2,566 mm wheelbase is 34 mm less than the XUV 3XO, but it offers a larger boot space of 446 litres, 82 litres more than the XUV 3XO's 364 litres.
The Skoda Kylaq features Skoda’s Modern-Solid design language with split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO on the other hand retains the XUV300’s silhouette while adding on a blacked-out grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, revised headlights, a reshaped bumper, and a more sculpted bonnet. Both models feature 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Skoda Kylaq gets powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The XUV 3XO on the other hand offers petrol and diesel options: a 1.2-litre petrol with 110 bhp/200 Nm or 128 bhp/230 Nm, and a 1.2-litre diesel delivering 115 bhp/300 Nm. Both come with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.
The Kylaq features a a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, the XUV 3XO features a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system.
Other key features of the Kylaq include six way power adjustable front seats with ventilation, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof. The XUV 3XO, meanwhile, gets panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control and more.
Both the Kylaq and the XUV 3XO compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 13:02 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS