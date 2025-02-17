Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Safest electric cars scored 5 stars in BNCAP crash tests
- If you are looking for an electric car with a top-notch Bharat NCAP crash test rating, here are your options.
From cars offering better fuel economy to cars equipped with high-end features and enhanced safety, Indian consumers' expectations from passenger vehicles have evolved drastically over the last few years. While car safety has remained a major topic of discussion in the Indian market, especially due to the lack of safety equipment in passenger vehicles as standard fitments, lately, vehicular safety has witnessed a major boost.
While previously, Global NCAP-tested cars were setting the benchmarks for vehicular safety in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program, commonly known as Bharat NCAP or BNCAP, which was launched in October 2023, came as a major booster.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Since its introduction, it has crash-tested multiple cars since then including models from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, Citroen etc. with almost all of them receiving a full five-star safety rating. However, these passenger vehicles' results differ based on the adult and child occupant safety scores. Bharat NCAP has tested both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) powered passenger vehicles.
If you are looking for an electric car with a top-notch Bharat NCAP crash test rating, here are your options.
Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the latest EV offerings from the homegrown auto major. The XEV 9e electric SUV was recently launched in India. Crash tested by BNCAP, the Mahindra XEV 9e became the first car to score a full 32 points in adult protection safety (AOP). In terms of child occupant protection (COP), the electric SUV received 45 points out of 49, resulting in a full five-star rating. The Mahindra XEV 9e gets safety features such as seven airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) among others.
Mahindra BE 6 is another electric SUV launched alongside the XEV 9e. It also received a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. This electric SUV scored 31.97 points out of 32 under the AOP criteria. When COP is considered, the Mahindra BE 6 scored 45 out of 49. The Mahindra BE 6 comes equipped with seven airbags and a Level 2 ADAS system similar to its sibling Mahindra XEV 9e.
Alongside the Mahindra, another homegrown auto giant Tata Motors too grabbed many eyeballs on this front. The Tata Punch EV is another electric car that scored a full five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test. The EV was crash-tested in June 2024, where the electric SUV scored 31.46 points out of 32 for AOP and 45 out of 49 for COP. Tata Punch EV gets a plethora of safety features, which include six airbags as standard, a hill climb assist, and a 360-degree camera among others.
Tata Curvv EV is the flagship electric car from the homegrown auto giant, which was tested along with the Tata Curvv ICE. Crash tested in October 2024, Tata Curvv EV secured a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP. The Tata Curvv EV scored 30.81 points out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP. The electric SUV gets safety features such as six airbags as standard and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.
Also check these Cars
The Tata Nexon EV is one of the bestselling electric cars in India that was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP in the first half of last year and was also awarded a 5-star rating. Tata Nexon EV was one of the first EVs crash-tested by the Bharat NCAP since its inception. The electric SUV scored 30.81 points out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP.
The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is another model on this list. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP. With an AOP of 30.38 out of 32 and a COP of 43 out of 49, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV was awarded a five-star safety rating. Safety features onboard this SUV include six airbags, a hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system among others.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.