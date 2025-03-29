Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition production starts, deliveries to begin soon

Back in October 2024, Ducati unveiled the Scrambler Rizoma Edition to celebrate the momentous milestone of the Scrambler turning 10 in 2025. The Rizoma Edition is based on the Scrambler Icon Dark with production restricted to just 500 units worldwide.

Ducati Scrambler: 10 years

Rizoma, an Italian manufacturer of spare parts and accessories, has a longstanding partnership with Ducati. However, this marks the first occasion on which Rizoma is directly involved in the development of a production model, according to the company. Renowned for its high-quality handlebars, clip-ons, footpegs, levers, rearview mirrors, and other components, Rizoma products are crafted from solid aluminum billet and are available in a variety of anodized colors.

What's special with Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition?

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition features a striking dual-tone color scheme. The primary color is black, complemented by a stone white finish on the fuel tank and tail section. Additional components, such as the engine side covers, cam belt cover, footpegs, and windscreen, are adorned in a metal rose hue. This limited edition model is further enhanced by Rizoma accessories, which include bar-end rearview mirrors, hand levers, a front brake master cylinder, and a fuel tank cap, all finished in anodized black.

The Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Editionproduction restricted to just 500 units worldwide

In terms of features, there is a TFT instrument console, multiple power modes, multi-level traction control, a quickshifter and more.

What are the specifications of the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition?

The Ducati Scrambler Rizoma is powered by the same 803 cc air-cooled V-Twin engine found in the Scrambler Dark Icon. This engine produces approximately 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm of maximum torque, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle features 18-inch alloy wheels at the front and 17-inch at the rear, with suspension provided by Kayaba-sourced upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled

Ducati has introduced a new special edition of the Panigale V4, named Tricolore Italia, with a limited production run of only 163 units. This exclusive model features the signature of Francesco Bagnaia. It showcases a distinctive livery that pays homage to the Light Blue color of the Italian national Sports teams, reminiscent of the attire worn by Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team during the Mugello 2024 event.

In addition to its eye-catching aesthetics, the motorcycle is outfitted with a variety of unique components. The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is notable for being the first motorcycle to feature Brembo GP4 Sport Production monobloc brake calipers.

