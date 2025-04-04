Ducati Desmo450 MX bike unveiled globally, is brand's first motocross bike

Ducati has unveiled its first motocross bike in the global market. It is called Desmo450 MX and it was developed for racing by Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino. As of now, Ducati has no plans to bring the Desmo450 to the Indian market because there is very little demand for motocross motorcycles in India.

What powers the Ducati Desmo450 MX?

Ducati Desmo450 MX uses a single-cylinder 449.6 cc engine that uses Desmodromic valves. It puts out 62 bhp of max power at 9,400 rpm and a peak torque output of 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The rev-limiter is set to 11,900 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission with quickshifter that works only for upshifts.

What underpins the Ducati Desmo450 MX?

Ducati is using an aluminium perimeter frame to underpin the Desmo450 MX. The frame is suspended by 49 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The front has 310 mm of travel whereas at the rear, there is 301 mm of travel. As expected, the suspension setup is fully adjustable. Braking duties are performed by two-piston floating caliper at the front, and a single-piston caliper at the rear. Galfer brake discs are 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear. The motorcycle uses a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wheels which are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres.

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition production starts, deliveries to begin soon

What are the electronics on the Ducati Desmo450 MX?

Ducati Desmo450 MX comes loaded with electronic features such as traction control, launch control, two riding modes, engine brake control and support for X-Link app.



“Over the past 18 months many people have asked me why Ducati decided to enter the world of professional off-road racing. The answer is simple: Ducati is a healthy company that generates resources, therefore has the opportunity to grow by opening up to a new segment of enthusiasts," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.

“We looked around, searching for the important uniqueness of our corporate culture and finding the one that I believe characterises Ducati like perhaps no other company: the closeness between the world of racing and the world of production motorbikes. And discovering, at the same time, that we have an incredible resource within us in the form of so many off-road enthusiasts in the various departments. All this has allowed us to present the Desmo450 MX today: an easy, high-performance bike, for amateurs and professionals alike, which we will constantly develop through sporting activity at the highest levels, supporting it thanks to a sales network that speaks the language of motocross enthusiasts and truly understands all their needs." He added.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: