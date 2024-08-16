Check Ola Roadster, brand's first electric bike

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 16, 2024

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster in the Indian market.

There are three variants on offer - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro

They are priced at Rs 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Roadster X comes with a peak motor output of 11 kW

There are three battery pack options on offer - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery 

The Roadster also gets three battery packs - 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh.

It gets a 13 kW electric motor.

Finally, there is the Roadster Pro. It gets a 16 kWh battery pack.

The electric motor puts out 52 kW and 105 Nm. 
