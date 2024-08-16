Check Ola Roadster, brand's first electric bike

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster in the Indian market.
There are three variants on offer - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro
They are priced at Rs 74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
The Roadster X comes with a peak motor output of 11 kW
There are three battery pack options on offer - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery
The Roadster also gets three battery packs - 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh.
It gets a 13 kW electric motor.
Finally, there is the Roadster Pro. It gets a 16 kWh battery pack.
The electric motor puts out 52 kW and 105 Nm.