HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Ducati Panigale V2: Bikes That Were Unveiled At Eicma 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650 to Ducati Panigale V2: Bikes unveiled at EICMA 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The EICMA 2024 show being held in Milan has some interesting motorbikes in store for Indian riders. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 and Ducati Panigale
...
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 shares its underpinnings with Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 shares its underpinnings with Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.

The EICMA show in Milan is one of the biggest automotive exhibitions where two-wheeler manufacturers from around the world showcase and launch products. Several bikemakers showcased interesting new products this year at the event too. Some of the motorbikes unveiled at this show will even make their way to the Indian markets. Some of the interesting ones have been listed below:

1 Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 gets RE's twin-cylinder engine with a 650 cc displacement and a 270-degree firing order. The unit makes 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This motorcycle shares its chassis with the Super Meteor while getting telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear.

The motorcycle gets new colours which include Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.

2 Hero XPulse 210

Hero Motocorp unveiled the new XPulse 210 and other exciting products at the EICMA 2024 show. The updated XPulse draws design inspiration from Hero’s Dakar bikes and comes with a bigger 210 cc engine this time. This unit is a single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled one tuned for 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike will come with a new 4.2-inch screen and a rally kit for better off-road ability.

3 KTM Adventure 390

Austrian manufacturer, KTM unveiled the updated version of the Adventure 390. It gets a 399 cc engine and new styling with rally-style front fairings. The engine is the same one which is being used in the new 390 Duke which makes 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It will come packed with features including the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS and Motorcycle Traction Control.

4 Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero has also unveiled the updated Karizma XMR 250 with the new 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine which produces 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm. This unit comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox while the chassis remains the same. The features include a TFT instrument console, a height-adjustable clip-on handlebar, switchable dual-channel ABS, a lap and drag timers.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 125 Duke 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 125 Duke 2024
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 1.75 - 1.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Scrambler 800 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 800
Engine Icon803.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf 100 (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,018
Compare
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
Engine Icon294.72 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Aprilia Tuono 457

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the alter-ego of the Aprilia RS 457. It gets naked styling with a better power-to-weight ratio. It comes with the same 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The features of the bike include centrally mounted twin-projectors, traction control, ABS, three riding modes and a five-inch colour TFT display. A range of accessories including saddlebags, a pillion seat cowl and more are also available for the motorbike.

6 Hero Xtreme 250R

The Hero Xtreme 250R is the naked streetfighter offering from Hero's stable. It gets the same 250 cc engine being used for the Karizma XMR 250 and makes similar power figures too. This bike is placed right above the Xtreme 125 series for people who need a bit more oomph. The Xtreme 250R will compete with the KTM 250 Duke and the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

7 Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati has unveiled the latest Panigale V2  at the motor show with a few changes. The bike is now lighter than before and comes with a new 890 cc 90-degree V-twin engine. This unit churns out 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The good news for Indian customers is that it doesn't get the desmotronic valve system anymore replacing them with conventional valve springs. This translates to a longer service interval as well as skips the expensive desmotronic service.

8 Hero Mavrick 440

Hero's biggest bike the Mavrick 440 has also been updated and unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show. Expected to launch soon, it gets a new colour option along with golden upside-down forks which add to the aesthetic of the bike. The heart of the bike, the engine remains the same 440 cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp power and 36 Nm torque. The bike now gets a TFT screen now instead of the monotonous screen. 

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: royal enfield classic 650 royal enfield classic 650 KTM Adventure 390 KTM Adventure 390 Hero XPulse 210 Hero XPulse 210 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Panigale V2 EICMA

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.