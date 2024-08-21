Ducati to get 200 acre land for free in Uttar Pradesh to build bike racing track

Italian sport bike manufacturer Ducati could soon develop a new racing track in Uttar Pradesh. The two-wheeler maker has been offered with a land parcel spreading 200 acres by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for free. The offer came after Ducati expressed interest to develop a new motorcycle racing track in India. YEIDA said the new racing track may offer the first dedicated motorcycle racing track in India and will provide a boost for motorsport in the country.

The land allotted to Ducati is located in Sector 22F in Greater Noida. According to YEIDA, the land is suitable to develop a new racing track. The decision was taken after a discussion between Arun Vir Singh, CEO at YEIDA and Bipul Chandra, MD at Ducati on Tuesday. The land parcel earmarked was earlier acquired from local farmers and is claimed to be litigation-free. It is also near major connectivity including upcoming metro rail project as well as the new Jewar International Airport.

Speaking on the development, AV Singh said the land is ideal for Ducati's purpose to develop a new racing track meant for motorcycles. He said, “Ducati officials informed that participating in bike events in the region is a costly affair at present due to high transportation cost and participation fees. As Ducati has experience in developing tracks and holding events in other countries, we offered them land here, which is almost free of cost."

Ducati has not yet confirmed its commitment to develop the racing track and training centre. The two-wheeler manufacturer said it will respond to the offer after it is discussed among senior company officials.

Major racing tracks in India

Currently, India has three major racing tracks which host both car and two-wheeler races. These include the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai and Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. BIC is the biggest racing track in India which has already hosted multiple Formula One and MotoGP races in the past. However, participating bike manufacturers and racing agencies require to modify the BIC circuit for motorbike events every time.

YEIDA and Ducati officials also discussed the upcoming MotoGP Bharat race to be held in March next year. This will be the second MotoGP race to be held in India after the inaugural race held in September last year.

