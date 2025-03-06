Ducati motocross bikes to make India debut next year

Ducati to launch motocross bikes in India in 2026. The Italian superbike manufacturer is planning to strengthen its India portfolio and as a part of that, the OEM is planning to introduce its motorross bikes in the country next year. While launching the new Ducati Panigale V4 on Wednesday, the company has also revealed that it has multiple other products lined up for the Indian market, which include upgraded versions of the existing models.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ducati India's Managing Director Bipul Chandra said that the company will launch new variants of the Scrambler, Multistrada in the country, among other models. "And then in 2026, we will see the company launch the motocross bikes. We have already started taking part in the competition globally, and we have started winning them. So we are very excited about that. That's a new segment we shall be entering," he stated further.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Chandra also said that the demand for high-performance motorcycles is stronger than ever in the Indian market and the company is witnessing a passionate and evolving community of riders eager to experience the best in the superbike segment at the racetrack. Keeping an eye on this evolving consumer mindset, the company is aiming to bring new products, including the motocross bikes.

Ducati registered a sales growth of six to seven per cent in 2024 over the numbers recorded in 2023 and expects the growth momentum to continue in 2025 as well. "For 2025, the company anticipates further growth due to the launch of several new bikes," Chandra said, while further noting that the company's sales remain robust with strong demand for products. "Ducati's commitment to bringing every model to India, regardless of demand, underscores its strategic importance to the brand globally," he added.

Ducati on Wednesday launched the all-new 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market. Available in two different trim options, V4 and V4 S, the sportsbike is priced between ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹35.6 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: