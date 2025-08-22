Ducati DesertX Rally gets benefits worth 1.5 lakh. Check details

Ducati India is offering benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh on the purchase of DesertX Rally. However, it is not that simple. Customers would get a store credit worth ₹1.5 lakh, so they would be able to purchase stuff from the store itself. These can be accessories, riding jackets, merchandise etc. Also, it is important to note that this offer is available only till 31st August.

What is the price of the Ducati DesertX Rally?

The Rally version of the Ducati DesertX costs ₹23.71 lakh ex-showroom. This means that it is the most expensive DesertX that a person can buy.

The Ducati DesertX Rally gets a higher-mounted front mudguard, new Takasago Excel wire-spoked wheels, a carbon sump guard, and a new livery

How is the design and styling of the Ducati DesertX Rally?

The Ducati DesertX Rally introduces a rugged 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear, making it the first motorcycle in the Ducati lineup to feature this off-road-focused combination. It has already showcased its durability on racetracks and proved its capability at the demanding Erzberg Rodeo 2023. Complementing its performance focus, the bike wears a fresh new livery that enhances its adventure-ready appeal. Ducati has equipped it with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres as standard, while riders can also opt for Scorpion Trail II tyres for more road-oriented use.

How is the suspension and chassis of the Ducati DesertX Rally?

Built to take on diverse terrains, the DesertX Rally comes with a beak-style front mudguard and Kayaba suspension featuring extended travel. Both the front and rear suspension have gained an additional 20 mm of travel, boosting off-road handling and comfort. The newly developed central-spoked wheels further improve impact resistance compared to conventional alloy rims, making it more resilient on rugged trails.

How is the engine and performance of the Ducati DesertX Rally?

Despite the inclusion of a forged carbon sump guard, machined gear pedals, and a reinforced rear brake lever, the DesertX Rally is only 1 kg heavier than the standard model. Power comes from a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, delivering 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine ensures the motorcycle has the power and flexibility needed for both highway cruising and challenging off-road routes.

What are the features of the Ducati DesertX Rally?

The DesertX Rally offers six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally—giving riders the ability to fine-tune performance depending on conditions. Advanced rider aids include Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). A 5-inch colour TFT display with Ducati Multimedia System adds convenience by supporting smartphone connectivity, music playback, call management, and optional turn-by-turn navigation.

