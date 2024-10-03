HT Auto
In Pics: The All New Kia Ev9 Electric Suv Debuts At A Whopping 1.29 Crore, Gets A 561 Km Range

In Pics: The all-new Kia EV9 electric SUV debuts at a whopping 1.29 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2024, 19:22 PM
Kia has launched it's most expensive offering in the country at a price of ₹1.29 crore. The luxury SUV is an all electric offering with an AWD with a
...
Kia_EV9 launched
1/10
Kia has launched its flagship EV9 all-electric SUV in India at a hefty 1.29 crores. The SUV has been launched in the GT-Line trim only in the Indian markets. It sits on a skateboard platform which allows more space on the inside of the SUV.
Kia_EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
2/10
The wheelbase of the Kia EV9 stands at 3100 mm and the ground clearance is 198 mm. The overall length of the car is just over 5-metres and the height is 1980 mm (including 200 mm roof-rails).
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
3/10
The wheels measure at 20-inches and get crystal-cut alloys in black and chrome. Disc-brakes are offered on all fours of the behemoth and it gets advanced braking features such as Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Multi Collision Brake (MCB) and Brake Assistant System (BAS).
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
4/10
The vehicle gets LEDs all around, the headlamps include Starmap Daytime Running Lights (SDRL) and Intelligent Ice Cube LED Projection Headlamps (ILED) with Dynamic Welcome function. The front also gets a 52-litre frunk storage space.
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
5/10
The tail lamps also get the Starmap LED combination lamp.
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
6/10
The Kia EV9 gets a 4-spoke steering, with dual 12.3 -inch displays for infotainment and driver's information. There are loads of features such as 64-dual colour ambient lighting, cupholder with sliding cover and more. 
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
7/10
The third row has two seats with individual head-rests which fold down and 3 point seat belts. There are also ISO-FIX mounts available on the seats that have 50:50 split folding capability. There are a total of 6 USB-C ports offered (two in each row).
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
8/10
The second row gets captain seats with 8-way electronic adjustment, relaxation function, massage function and wide wing-out head rests. These seats get one-touch fold functionality for accessing the third-row of seats. The headliner gets a Suede material treatment and AC vents on the roof with temperature adjustment is also offered.
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
9/10
The boot gets 333-litres of space with metal scuff-plates. Tyre Mobility Kit (TMK), and  
Kia EV9 launched
Kia EV9 launched
10/10
Other conveniences include vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, ADAS level-2 suite, 6-inch display for HVAC controls, over-the-air software updates and adigital IRVM.
Kia EV9 launched
First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 19:22 PM IST

