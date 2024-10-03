In Pics: The all-new Kia EV9 electric SUV debuts at a whopping 1.29 crore
Kia has launched it's most expensive offering in the country at a price of ₹1.29 crore. The luxury SUV is an all electric offering with an AWD with a
...
Kia has launched its flagship EV9 all-electric SUV in India at a hefty ₹1.29 crores. The SUV has been launched in the GT-Line trim only in the Indian markets. It sits on a skateboard platform which allows more space on the inside of the SUV.
The wheelbase of the Kia EV9 stands at 3100 mm and the ground clearance is 198 mm. The overall length of the car is just over 5-metres and the height is 1980 mm (including 200 mm roof-rails).
The wheels measure at 20-inches and get crystal-cut alloys in black and chrome. Disc-brakes are offered on all fours of the behemoth and it gets advanced braking features such as Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Multi Collision Brake (MCB) and Brake Assistant System (BAS).
The vehicle gets LEDs all around, the headlamps include Starmap Daytime Running Lights (SDRL) and Intelligent Ice Cube LED Projection Headlamps (ILED) with Dynamic Welcome function. The front also gets a 52-litre frunk storage space.
The tail lamps also get the Starmap LED combination lamp.
The Kia EV9 gets a 4-spoke steering, with dual 12.3 -inch displays for infotainment and driver's information. There are loads of features such as 64-dual colour ambient lighting, cupholder with sliding cover and more.
The third row has two seats with individual head-rests which fold down and 3 point seat belts. There are also ISO-FIX mounts available on the seats that have 50:50 split folding capability. There are a total of 6 USB-C ports offered (two in each row).
The second row gets captain seats with 8-way electronic adjustment, relaxation function, massage function and wide wing-out head rests. These seats get one-touch fold functionality for accessing the third-row of seats. The headliner gets a Suede material treatment and AC vents on the roof with temperature adjustment is also offered.
The boot gets 333-litres of space with metal scuff-plates. Tyre Mobility Kit (TMK), and
Other conveniences include vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, ADAS level-2 suite, 6-inch display for HVAC controls, over-the-air software updates and adigital IRVM.
First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 19:22 PM IST
