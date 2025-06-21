Defender 110 Trophy Edition: Take a look at the 5 unique additions of the SUV

Land Rover’s latest special edition model, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, revives the spirit of classic overland exploration while introducing a modern package designed for adventure. Launched alongside the brand’s new global competition — the Defender Trophy — this edition is both a celebration of heritage and a practical off-road tool. Here are five key highlights that define this unique variant of the Defender.

1 Unique colours The Trophy Edition stands out with a choice of two distinctive colours: Deep Sandglow Yellow, a modern take on the iconic yellow used in past Trophy events, and Keswick Green, a shade long associated with traditional rural exploration in the UK. Both colour options can be paired with an optional Matte Protective Film, which helps safeguard the bodywork from scratches, brush marks, and stone chips, an ideal feature for those venturing off-road.

2 Exterior Functionality and visual toughness define the Trophy Edition’s exterior. The SUV features 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels wrapped in All-Terrain tyres, delivering dependable traction across dirt, gravel, and rocky surfaces. The bonnet, wheel arches, brake calipers, and recovery points are finished in Gloss Black, giving the vehicle a sharper, more purposeful look. Additional protective elements include a black front undershield, gloss black wheel arch guards, and a dark rear scuff plate, all of which enhance durability in rugged conditions.

3 Exclusive details What sets the Trophy Edition apart from the standard Defender is a collection of bespoke details. The exterior features Trophy decals on the bonnet and C-pillar, as well as special rear badging that visually links it to the Defender Trophy competition. Inside, the SUV is equipped with Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery, illuminated Defender-branded treadplates, and an exposed Cross Car Beam that matches the exterior colour. This beam also features laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding, reinforcing its special edition identity.

4 Optional accessories For buyers looking to go beyond paved roads, Land Rover offers a range of factory-fit expedition accessories tailored for the Trophy Edition. These include an Expedition Roof Rack for carrying larger or bulky equipment, a Black Deployable Roof Ladder for easy access to roof storage, and a Side-Mounted Gear Carrier for stowing muddy, sandy, or wet items away from the main cabin. A Raised Air Intake is also available for improved performance in dusty environments, along with Classic Front and Rear Mud Flaps for added protection.

5 Off-road capability, pricing and availability The Defender 110 Trophy Edition retains the same proven mechanical package as the standard Defender 110, known for its aluminium-intensive D7x architecture, advanced Terrain Response system, and strong off-road capabilities. This makes it a capable companion whether navigating remote trails or rough terrain. The model is priced from £89,810 in the UK and is available to order now, though its availability will be limited. As a result, it not only appeals to adventure enthusiasts but may also attract collectors and long-time fans of the Defender nameplate.

