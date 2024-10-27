This electric hatchback has surpassed the 50,000 units delivery milestone
It is the most affordable Tata EV in India
Tiago EV is also among the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India
Tata Tiago EV was launched in India in 2022
It is one of the five Tata electric cars sold in India, the rest being Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Curvv EV
The EV is available in four trim options - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux
Tata Tiago EV is available in five colour options - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum
Tiago EV is available in two battery pack options - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh
Tata Tiago EV promises up to 315 kilometres range on a single charge