Tata Tiago EV has reached a new milestone

Published Oct 27, 2024

This electric hatchback has surpassed the 50,000 units delivery milestone

It is the most affordable Tata EV in India

Tiago EV is also among the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India

Tata Tiago EV was launched in India in 2022

It is one of the five Tata electric cars sold in India, the rest being Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Curvv EV

The EV is available in four trim options - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux

Tata Tiago EV is available in five colour options - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum

Tiago EV is available in two battery pack options - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh

Tata Tiago EV promises up to 315 kilometres range on a single charge
