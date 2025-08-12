HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 160 Duke: Here Are 5 Key Things To Know About The New Premium Street Fighter

KTM 160 Duke: Here are 5 key things to know about the new premium street-fighter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2025, 21:00 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The KTM 160 Duke blends sporty performance and everyday usability with a 19 bhp engine, agile handling, strong brakes, and practical features for riders entering the premium 160cc segment.

KTM 160 Duke
The all-new KTM 160 Duke is offered in three distinct colourways.
KTM 160 Duke
The all-new KTM 160 Duke is offered in three distinct colourways.

KTM has added a new entry point to its street motorcycle range with the launch of the 160 Duke. Sitting in the competitive 160cc category, it’s designed for riders who want a sportier experience without jumping to higher-displacement models. The bike combines KTM’s sharp styling with features aimed at everyday usability, making it a potential choice for both first-time sportbike owners and experienced riders looking for something lighter.

(Also check out: Upcoming bikes in India)

The KTM 160 Duke aims to deliver a sportier experience than most bikes in its segment while remaining approachable for daily use. For riders seeking a balance between performance and practicality, it offers a blend that’s worth considering. Here are five key questions answered for your convenience:

1 How KTM 160 Duke fit into the 160cc category?

The 160 Duke enters a segment already filled with commuter-focused options, but it leans towards performance-oriented riding. It keeps a compact, manageable form factor for city use while maintaining the aggressive streetfighter look. This mix of proportions and styling may appeal to those who want a bike that feels practical yet looks sporty.

2 What performance can riders expect from the KTM 160 Duke?

With a 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 19 bhp and 15.5 Nm, the 160 Duke offers enough punch for everyday use and occasional spirited riding. Weighing 147 kg, it feels light on its feet, and its power delivery is tuned to be lively without overwhelming riders who are still building confidence.

3 Is the handling of the KTM 160 Duke suited to daily riding?

The bike’s split trellis frame offers stability in corners, while the WP Apex front forks and lightweight wheels make it responsive in traffic. Suspension firmness strikes a balance, absorbing most bumps but staying taut enough for confident cornering. The riding position feels upright enough for comfort but still sporty in character.

4 What does the braking setup of the KTM 160 Duke look like?

A 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear give the 160 Duke strong stopping power. Wide tubeless tyres further add to the confidence, especially in sudden braking situations. The braking feel should be a step up for riders coming from smaller commuter bikes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 160 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 160 Duke
Engine Icon160 cc
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke
Engine Icon490.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 890 Duke R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 890 Duke R
Engine Icon889 cc Mileage Icon21 kmpl
₹ 14.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.9 kmpl
₹ 2.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 650 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 650 Duke
₹ 6.50 - 7.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Duke
Engine Icon250 cc Mileage Icon30.08 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Does KTM 160 Duke work as a practical everyday bike?

With an 815 mm seat height, most riders will find it easy to manage. Ground clearance of 174 mm helps it clear speed breakers and rough patches without scraping. The 10.1-litre fuel tank is decent for regular commuting, and the 5-inch LCD keeps essential information visible in different lighting conditions.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 21:00 pm IST
TAGS: ktm 160 duke ktm 160 duke

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.